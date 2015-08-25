EDWARDSVILLE - A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student was injured this afternoon by a small chemical reaction in a laboratory within the new Science Building on campus.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a beaker containing tetrahydrofuran (THF) mixed with potassium exploded. A male, 23-year-old student suffered cuts to both hands, was treated by emergency medical services and transported to Anderson Hospital.

A small fire was extinguished and damage to the laboratory was minimal. SIUE Police and the City of Edwardsville Fire Department responded.

The building was evacuated, but is expected to reopen sometime this evening and be available for classes on Wednesday.