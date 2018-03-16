EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nontraditional student Danielle Smith is gaining invaluable research experience as an undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences.

She has received $500 from the Illinois Groundwater Association (IGA) in support of her important work studying the groundwater, waste water treatment plants and soil in and around Madison and St. Clair Counties.

The Collinsville native is pursuing a bachelor’s in chemistry with a specialization in forensic chemistry and is a participant in SIUE’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program. As an URCA assistant she works closely with faculty mentor Kevin Tucker, PhD, assistant professor of chemistry.

“We have been testing to determine how much of certain antibiotics are present in these areas,” Smith explained. “This research is close to home. The presence of antibiotics in the ecosystem directly impacts antibiotic resistance in bacteria in our area.”

The funding she received from IGA supported the purchase of necessary disposable items used for collecting and processing samples within the research laboratory.

“I was ecstatic when I learned that Danielle received this award,” said Tucker. “It is a valuable learning opportunity and a recognition of success for an undergraduate to write research proposals and receive funding for their work.”

“I greatly appreciate Dr. Tucker, as he has supported my educational aspirations and provided advice on how to pursue a successful career,” Smith said.

For more information on SIUE’s unique and innovative URCA program, visit siue.edu/urca.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

