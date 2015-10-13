Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Education and Outreach is inviting the public to its Resource Center Open House from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 in room 1304 of the Vadalabene Center on campus.

The STEM Resource Center is an important resource for Southern Illinois, offering materials and written resources to educators and families in the area, free of charge.

“Science and math topics are greatly improved with tools and demonstrations that can be prohibitively expensive or technical for everyone to have access,” Resource Center Director Colin Wilson said. “Through grants, donations and outreach programming, we are able to make exemplary education available to everyone.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The STEM Resource Center is phenomenal,” said Allycia Drummond of Mascoutah Middle School. “I’ve been able to incorporate so much more technology in my classroom thanks to the resources I’ve accessed through the Center.”

Wilson emphasizes that the open house will be both educational and entertaining.

“People will have the chance to interact with our items and see some fun demonstrations,” he explained. “Along with the demonstrations, attendees can expect to see new materials on display and participate in our raffle drawings.”

The Resource Center is open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information call 618-650-3065.

More like this:

Related Video: