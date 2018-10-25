EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Education and Outreach welcomes students, educators and community members to its new location in the renovated Science Building East, room 1276.

The STEM Center’s vibrant, expanded new location is advancing its mission of building a community of researchers and educators, who together innovate ways to engage students and the public in STEM.

Among the Center’s new features are:

A technologically advanced classroom with movable furniture, a wall-to-wall projection system, equipment storage space and lab surfaces

An expanded resource center that maintains a library of materials for area educators at every grade level and content area

Light, open gathering spaces that invite collaboration and community building

Additional classrooms and meeting spaces that accommodate various size groups and aid in outreach program curriculum development and implementation

“The SIUE STEM Center is a leader in transformative STEM education programming and community engagement,” said STEM Center Director Sharon Locke, PhD. “Our innovative strategies and best practices are nationally recognized.”

“We are thrilled with our new space that offers a welcoming and conducive environment for developing, strengthening and promoting STEM research, education, and outreach at SIUE and in the region,” Locke added. “We invite the SIUE and surrounding communities to explore our many resources and programming opportunities. Together, we can advance STEM education.”

The SIUE STEM Resource Center is open to the public. Staff consultations are available by appointment from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Center staff will also make appointments to accommodate teacher schedules. To make an appointment, call 618-650-3065.

For more information on the SIUE STEM Center, visit SIUESTEMCenter.org.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors. For more information, visit https://www.siue.edu/stem/about.shtml or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

