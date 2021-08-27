EDWARDSVILLE - Astronomy, hiking, geocaching, letterboxing and rock collecting were among the active learning topics used by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach to help bridge the summer learning gap by infusing learning with unique recreational activities.

Thanks to a grant from the National Recreation Foundation (NRF), the STEM Center developed Urban Ecology programming to allow youth opportunities to learn about the environment. The STEM Center partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Lovejoy and Bethalto, the Fairmont City Library, and the Christian Activity Center in Fairmont City.

“This is the fourth year we have been fortunate to receive funds from the National Recreation Foundation to help kids learn about the great outdoors and some of the science involved in recreation,” said STEM Center Program Coordinator Emily Wonnacott-Stanley. “We are excited to have been able to offer in-person outreach in a safe and engaging manner after last year’s virtual programming. Seeing the kids excited about watershed and wildlife is the best!”

“These activities offered the perfect backdrop to introduce STEM concepts like biodiversity, energy transfer in ecosystems, and the Earth-Sun-Moon system,” explained Wonnacott-Stanley. “Everything the kids learned in our programs is something they can apply to their everyday interactions with the natural world.”

“I’ve never made one of these before,” said 10-year-old Kamannis Penn, while assembling a telescope during a Backyard Astronomy lesson hosted during the Lovejoy School Boys and Girls Club program. “I’ve used one at The Magic House!”

“This activity was definitely interesting,” added 16-year-old Shantez Holliday. “This was new to me, and has made my day more fun while getting out of the classroom.”

“My hope is that every child who attended one of our Urban Ecology programs felt a part of their environment, and championed for more kids and families to get outside and experience nature,” Wonnacott-Stanley said.

To learn more about programming offered by the SIUE STEM Center, visit siuestemcenter.org.

Photos: Ninth grade student Chymaria Butler peers through a homemade telescope.

SIUE STEM Center Program Coordinator Emily Wonnacott-Stanley helps a student made a telescope during an Urban Ecology lesson on backyard astronomy.

