The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach is thrilled to present guest speaker Dr. Ebony McGee for an important conversation on what it means to be racially marginalized, while minoritized in the context of learning and achieving in STEM higher education and in STEM professions.

The presentation will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 16 via Zoom. Register at: https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TqwMB2EpR1S_tWC95zGaMw.

McGee is an associate professor of diversity and STEM education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. She studies the racialized experiences and racial stereotypes that adversely affect the education and career trajectories of underrepresented groups of color.

In her book, Black, Brown, Bruised: How Racialized STEM Education Stifles Innovation, McGee advocates for structural and institutional changes to address racial discrimination and hostile environments in an effort to make the STEM fields more inclusive.

“Dr. McGee’s research brings together the voices of hundreds of students and faculty of color who are pursuing education and careers in STEM,” said Carol Colaninno, PhD, assistant research professor in the SIUE STEM Center. “She has brought to light the experiences of racially minoritized students and faculty, and the mental and physical toll that success in STEM takes on groups of color.”

“Dr. McGee’s groundbreaking research has contributed to our understanding of the lived experiences of minoritized groups, and how we can affect change in higher education to increase representation and promote innovation,” Colaninno noted.

The presentation is made possible by funds from the SIUE Graduate School’s Innovation and Excellence in Graduate Education (IEGE) award and the SIUE STEM Center. It aligns with ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality and effectiveness of graduate student mentorship.

