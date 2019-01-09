EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Outreach and Education has a new StarLab to share with area learners!

The STEM Center is hosting an essay contest for students grades 3-8 to win a free planetarium show in the new StarLab for their school. Students are invited to write an essay answering the question: Should Pluto be reclassified as a planet?

Essays are due by Monday, Jan. 21 at stemcenter@siue.edu. One winner will be chosen among the entries from students grades 3-5 and one among those submissions from students grades 6-8.

“We’re thrilled to host this essay contest for area students interested in sharing what they think about this important topic in astronomy,” said SIUE STEM Center Instructor and Outreach Specialist Colin Wilson. “The StarLab allows us to provide amazing new presentations, and we’re eager to share the unique experience with area schools.”

For contest details, visit siuestemcenter.org/starlab-contest.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors. For more information, visit https://www.siue.edu/stem/about.shtml or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

