EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Education and Outreach is a national leader in developing and implementing transformative STEM education programming and community engagement initiatives.

By welcoming Henriette Burns, of St. Louis, to their expert team for a year-long (with renewal option) fellowship, their valuable work has been further enhanced. Burns became connected with the SIUE STEM Center through the National Association for Research in Science Teaching (NARST), which selected her for the prestigious Sandra K. Abell Doctoral Scholar program.

“The STEM Center aims for national prominence in our education research and programs, which is why we are delighted to welcome Dr. Burns to our team. She is a talented scholar with an unwavering commitment to broadening participation in STEM,” said SIUE STEM Center Director Sharon Locke, PhD. “Until now our expertise in engineering education has been limited, so Dr. Burns is bringing new perspectives from her former work as a professional engineer and now as an engineering education researcher. Her strong interest in community engagement is a perfect fit with the STEM Center’s mission.”

“I am incredibly impressed with the quality of scholars in the SIUE STEM Center, and the leadership of Dr. Sharon Locke,” said Burns. “Throughout my fellowship, Dr. Locke has ensured I am appreciated, and can have an impact and role in the community.”

Burns holds a bachelor’s in engineering, with a focus on biomedical and material science, from Northwestern University. She also has a master’s in teaching, with a focus on math, and was a doctoral student in math/science education, with a focus on understanding empathy in engineering design, at Washington State University. She also holds an MBA from the University of Oregon.

Her extensive educational and professional experiences make her a valuable contributor to the STEM Center’s ongoing programs, especially its Exploring Global Challenges after-school initiative in East St. Louis to integrate computational thinking into STEM curricula.

“My fellowship work is 95 percent in support of the Exploring Global Challenges program,” Burns explained. “I am responsible for research on the project, due to my background in engineering, business and STEM education. I was attracted to this program because it aligns with my research on influencing underrepresented populations to pursue STEM, especially girls in engineering.”

“I have created and led numerous community outreach organizations focused on inclusion, with the goal that young people, who are from underrepresented groups, connect with role models who can help lead them to become valued citizens,” she added.

Moving forward, Burns plans to expand her research in engineering empathy, especially in community service, add a gamification factor within business, and continue her work with underrepresented populations through her SIUE STEM Center fellowship and at other institutions globally.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors.

