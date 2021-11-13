EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate has announced the recipients of its fall 2021 scholarships.

Junior Daphne Devall, of Bunker Hill, is pursuing a bachelor’s in speech-language pathology and audiology in the School of Education, Health, and Human Behavior. Junior Alexys Williams, of Godfrey, is studying art in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“We are always excited to award deserving students with the means of furthering their education at SIUE,” said Angela White, Staff Senate secretary. “The Staff Senate has been awarding students scholarships annually for many years. It is the highlight of our year!”

“As I am furthering my education at SIUE, I am grateful for this gracious scholarship,” said Devall, granddaughter of James Devall, retired superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at the East St. Louis campus. “Financially, this scholarship will help me continue completing my degree, and has permitted me to achieve the great opportunities SIUE has to offer.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“To the sponsors and all who have contributed to this scholarship, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” added Williams, daughter of Elizabeth Phelps, an accounting associate at the SIU School of Dental Medicine. “The monies awarded will help me buy much-needed art supplies, thus aiding in making better art than before.”

Scholarship awards are given to qualifying SIUE students who meet such criteria as:

Be a son, daughter, grandchild, spouse, or civil union partner of a presently employed or retired civil service (excluding non-status) or professional staff employee (excluding appointments of less than 50% and term appointments of less than six months) of SIUE.

Meet admissions requirements of undergraduate requirements at SIUE and be enrolled for the fall 2020 semester

Applicants with fewer than 12 earned college semester hours must have an ACT composite of 19 or above (unless exempt because of SIUE’s admission standards)

Applicants with more than 12 earned college semester hours must have at least a college GPA of 2.5

Staff Senate awards scholarships annually in the fall and summer to qualified SIUE students. To donate to the Staff Senate Scholarship award, visit http://siue.edu/give-now/ .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

Photo: SIUE Staff Senate Fall 2021 Scholarship recipients (L) Daphne Devall with her grandfather and (R) Alexys Williams with her mother.

More like this: