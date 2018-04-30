Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will oversee the 2018 Spring Commencement exercises on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5 for 2,091 eligible graduates. The first of seven exercises will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the Vadalabene Center on campus. All the ceremonies will be streamed live on siue.edu/tv.

Former SIUE Chancellor Vaughn Vandegrift will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the School of Nursing ceremony Friday afternoon. Senator William “Bill” Haine is being honored with the University’s Distinguished Service Award during the first College of Arts and Sciences ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The exercises begin Friday at 10 a.m. with School of Business students receiving their undergraduate degrees. Brian Watson, who is earning a bachelor’s in business economics and finance, is the student speaker.

For the first time, the School of Nursing is combing its traditional pinning ceremony with commencement at 2 p.m. Wesley Gallagher, who is earning a doctorate in nursing practice/nurse anesthesia, serves as the student speaker.

The Graduate School concludes the first day at 6:30 p.m. David Groves Jr., who is earning a master’s in Education/College Student Personnel Administration, is the student speaker. The Graduate School ceremony will include all graduate students except for those in the Schools of Nursing and Pharmacy.

Ceremonies resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. The morning student speaker is Mario Kassa, who is receiving a bachelor’s in exercise science.

The Saturday afternoon ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. with the first College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) session. The student speaker is Hannah Smith, who is earning a bachelor’s in political science.

Also for the first time, the School of Pharmacy is combining its traditional hooding ceremony with commencement in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. Jamal Sims, who is earning a doctorate in pharmacy, provides the student address.

The exercises conclude at 5 p.m. with the second session of College of Arts and Sciences students and the School of Engineering. Corwin Fritts, who is earning a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, is the final student speaker.

