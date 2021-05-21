LOUISVILLE, KY. – SIUE softball's Ava Bieneman earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-Mideast Region third team honors.

The freshman outfielder batted .396 for the season with 38 hits. She appeared in 33 games and struck out just eight times. She was third on the team with 14 stolen bases.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars closed out the 2021 season by winning the final nine games of the season. SIUE finished 18-14 in Ohio Valley Conference competition, placing fifth in the league standings.

Bieneman becomes the 10th player in school history to earn NFCA Division I All-Mideast Region honors and the first since both Haley Chambers-Book and Allison Smiley were named All-Region in 2017.

More like this: