Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville's softball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 5-1 loss at in-state SIU Carbondale.

The Cougars fell to 27-7 overall while the Salukis improved to 12-14-1.

"We weren't playing with energy. We weren't playing with intensity," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

SIUE held a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning Rebecca Gray tripled off SIU Carbondale starter Katie Bertelsen.

"I was selective until I saw the one I wanted," noted Gray.

"It (Gray's triple) carried to left center field. She is a savvy baserunner and had it all the way," said Montgomery.

Alex McDavid singled home Gray for the Cougars' RBI.

Bertelsen improved to 10-7 and allowed just three hits. She struck out two. SIUE's Baylee Douglass took her third loss of the season and is now 10-3. She fanned 11 Salukis.

SIU Carbondale grabbed the lead in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Lacey Newbold. The Salukis extended their lead with a three-run rally that included a two-run double by Sydney Jones.

Montgomery also announced that this weekend's Ohio Valley Conference schedule has changed due to expected rain Friday. SIUE's doubleheader with Jacksonville State will be Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The doubleheader with Tennessee Tech has been moved to Sunday starting at noon.

