EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball supporters are being asked to take part in a special fundraising initiative as the Cougars look ahead to a pair of tournaments this upcoming spring in Hawaii.

Fans and supporters of Cougar softball can log in to siueluau.givesmart.com to donate funds and help offset the cost of sending the team and staff to the Hawaii Spring Fling (March 9-10) as well as the Rainbow Wahine Classic (March 13-15).

"We are excited to launch this initiative and engage our fans, friends and family to help provide our student athletes with the opportunity to compete against some high-level national competition like Alabama, Cal, Utah and Hawaii," said SIUE Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones. "This type of tournament will only add to our preparation moving into OVC Play."

Freshman Tyanna Kaaialii (Pearl City, Hawaii), freshman Sammie Ofoia (Pearl City, Hawaii), sophomore Alana Cobb-Adams (Kapolei, Hawaii) and junior Kalei Kaneshiro (Pearl City, Hawaii) will return to their home state to play collegiate softball while giving the entire team an opportunity to experience their culture and meet their "Ohana" (family).

"SIUE softball has always been about family," Jones said. "This program has always made a point to give each player an opportunity to play close to their hometown at some point in their career here as a Cougar, giving their friends and family the opportunity to see them compete. We have four players on this year's roster from the state of Hawaii and what better opportunity than to bring their Cougar family to their home state of Hawaii to compete and put their 'SIUE Pride' on display."

The crowdfunding initiative aims to raise $25,000 with the funds being used for the team flights.

