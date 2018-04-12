PEORIA, Ill. – SIUE softball scored three runs in the top of the fifth to push past Bradley 4-3 Wednesday at the Petersen Hotels Field at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

"We were a little rusty for not being on the field," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "We scratched out a win."

It was the first game for the Cougars in the month of April.

"It was nice to have a game again because we've been working hard in practice making adjustments so to put it into a game was awesome," said SIUE freshman Alana Cobb-Adams.

SIUE improved to 15-11 with the win. Emily Ingles picked up her 10th win of the season in relief of starter Corrina Rivas.

"Emily threw well," said Montgomery. "She was hitting her spots. She was gritty and got out a couple of jams."

SIUE got its offense started in the first inning. Bailley Concatto singled to lead off the game. After a walk by Zoe Schafer, Concatto scored on a single by Tess Eby.

Bradley, 15-20, tied it up in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Allison Apke. The Braves took the lead in the third inning when Gabby Stoner tripled to the gap in right center to drive home Taise Thompson and Apke.

Sydney Bina got the Cougars started in the fifth inning by drawing a leadoff walk off Bradley starter Julie Kestas.

"That was huge," said Montgomery. "She had a really quality at bat. She did a nice job getting on and then Alana came up big with a triple down the line. That was timely."

Bina was replaced by Janie Smith who easily scored on Cobb-Adams' team-leading third triple of the season. Cobb-Adams was the first batter against Bradley's Thompson, who came in from right field to pitch.

"I knew we needed to get something going," said Cobb-Adams. "As soon as she (Bina) got on, I felt the switch in momentum."

Concatto tied up the game on a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Cobb-Adams.

Schafer restarted the rally with a single. For the junior first baseman, that is now 26 consecutive games reaching base after a walk and a hit Wednesday.

The Cougars took advantage of two Bradley errors on the same play as Eby hit a ball to left fielder Sydney Young, who just entered the game. Young misplayed Eby's fly ball and then allowed Schafer to round the bases after a throwing error.

Both teams finished the game with five hits. Cobb-Adams led the Cougars with two hits, improving her season batting average to .268.

