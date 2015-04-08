SIUE Softball receives votes in National Poll
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball gained some national recognition this week with the release of the ESPN.com/USA Softball NCAA Division I poll.
The Cougars, 29-9 overall and 11-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, received three votes in the latest national poll.
SIUE is one win away from joining just 19 other teams nationally that already have won 30 games this season. The Cougars hold the 22nd best winning percentage in the country (.763).
The Ohio Valley Conference schedule continues this weekend with a three-game road trip for the Cougars. SIUE takes on Austin Peay in a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon. The series concludes Sunday with a single game at noon.
ESPN.com/USA Softball NCAA Division I Poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|LSU (10)
|36-3
|488
|2
|2
|Oregon (8)
|32-5
|476
|1
|3
|Florida (2)
|36-4
|473
|3
|4
|Michigan
|33-6
|424
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|32-5
|419
|5
|6
|Auburn
|37-5
|392
|7
|7
|Alabama
|29-9
|382
|6
|8
|UCLA
|31-8
|347
|T8
|9
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|30-5
|332
|10
|10
|Florida State
|33-9
|311
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|30-7
|279
|12
|12
|Georgia
|31-10
|276
|T8
|13
|Baylor
|27-7
|258
|13
|14
|Tennessee
|27-9
|240
|T14
|15
|Kentucky
|25-11
|224
|T14
|16
|Arizona
|31-9
|199
|T16
|17
|Washington
|34-9
|158
|19
|18
|UCF
|36-8
|157
|18
|19
|Arizona State
|24-11
|145
|20
|20
|California
|27-9
|130
|T16
|21
|Missouri
|24-9
|101
|21
|22
|Kansas
|32-5
|65
|23
|23
|Texas A&M
|29-10
|59
|22
|24
|South Alabama
|27-7
|42
|24
|25
|James Madison
|29-6
|38
|25
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 28, South Carolina Upstate 12, Texas 11, Mississippi State 9, Western Kentucky 8, Northwestern 5, Virginia Tech 5, Cal State Northridge 3, SIUE 3, North Carolina 1.
