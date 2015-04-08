EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball gained some national recognition this week with the release of the ESPN.com/USA Softball NCAA Division I poll.

The Cougars, 29-9 overall and 11-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, received three votes in the latest national poll.

SIUE is one win away from joining just 19 other teams nationally that already have won 30 games this season. The Cougars hold the 22nd best winning percentage in the country (.763).

The Ohio Valley Conference schedule continues this weekend with a three-game road trip for the Cougars. SIUE takes on Austin Peay in a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon. The series concludes Sunday with a single game at noon.

ESPN.com/USA Softball NCAA Division I Poll

Rank School Record Points Last Week 1 LSU (10) 36-3 488 2 2 Oregon (8) 32-5 476 1 3 Florida (2) 36-4 473 3 4 Michigan 33-6 424 4 5 Oklahoma 32-5 419 5 6 Auburn 37-5 392 7 7 Alabama 29-9 382 6 8 UCLA 31-8 347 T8 9 Louisiana-Lafayette 30-5 332 10 10 Florida State 33-9 311 11 11 Minnesota 30-7 279 12 12 Georgia 31-10 276 T8 13 Baylor 27-7 258 13 14 Tennessee 27-9 240 T14 15 Kentucky 25-11 224 T14 16 Arizona 31-9 199 T16 17 Washington 34-9 158 19 18 UCF 36-8 157 18 19 Arizona State 24-11 145 20 20 California 27-9 130 T16 21 Missouri 24-9 101 21 22 Kansas 32-5 65 23 23 Texas A&M 29-10 59 22 24 South Alabama 27-7 42 24 25 James Madison 29-6 38 25

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 28, South Carolina Upstate 12, Texas 11, Mississippi State 9, Western Kentucky 8, Northwestern 5, Virginia Tech 5, Cal State Northridge 3, SIUE 3, North Carolina 1.

