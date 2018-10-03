EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE softball team finished No. 4 nationally for its work in the classroom, having posted a 3.616 grade point average. Easton and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association ranked SIUE fourth among NCAA Division I programs based on grade point averages for the 2017-18 academic year.

SIUE is the only Ohio Valley Conference school among the top 10.

The Cougars also had 12 individuals who were named Division I Scholar-Athletes. They are Haley Adrian, Sydney Bina, Alana Cobb-Adams, Reagan Curtis, Alyssa Heren, Kalei Kaneshiro, Abby Marlow, Talisa Morton, Jill Niehaus, Maria Prete, Zoe Schafer and Janie Smith

Below is a list of the top 10 schools nationally ranked by GPA.

1. Grand Canyon 3.790

2. Northern Kentucky 3.670

3. Charlotte 3.649

4. SIUE 3.616

5. Sam Houston State 3.598

5. Robert Morris 3.598

7. SIU Carbondale3.596

8. Alabama 3.590

9. Detroit Mercy 3.571

10. DePaul 3.569