BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – After blasting four home runs this past weekend, Zoe Schafer was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.

The redshirt sophomore from Noblesville, Indiana, batted .636 (7-11) for the week in games at the Tiger Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. Along with her four home runs, she drove in a total of seven RBIs.

Schafer finished the week with an astounding 1.727 slugging percentage. She is now ranked nationally in several offensive categories, including slugging percentage (7th/.978), home runs per game (25th/0.35), batting average (32nd/.457) and runs batted in per game (35th/1.12).

She started the weekend with a home run against South Dakota as well as another in an 8-0 win over Eastern Michigan. Schafer hit two home runs against Southeast Missouri in a nonconference matchup.

Schafer holds an eight-game hitting streak and has reached safely in all 17 games this season.

The Cougars, 9-8, will be back in action Wednesday for their home opener. SIUE faces Illinois in a 4 p.m. contest at Cougar Field.

