EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE softball team took time during the fall season to participate and give back to the community. Below are a list of events for the 2019 Cougars. The SIUE golf outing at Gateway International

Soup kitchen at the 1st United Presbyterian Church in September and October. SIUE players prepped and served food.

Glen Ed Food Pantry picking up donations and taking them to the drop-off point in Edwardsville.

YMCA Halloween Event … The Cougars ran game stations for kids and gave out prizes and candy. They also all dressed up.

Halloween event for the Cambridge House in Maryville. The Cougars ran stations with the residents and played games with the kids. They gave out candy, colored, and interacted with the kids and residents.

Lions Club. The Cougars helped put up the Christmas tree stands near the Schnucks Building in Edwardsville.