OXFORD, Miss. – SIUE softball will have much to build on after outhitting a top 20 team for the second straight day.

The Cougars outhit No. 16 Ole Miss 5-4 in the second of two games at Ole Miss SB Stadium, but Ole Miss took advantage of four SIUE errors to win 6-1.

"I feel like we can be a pretty good team," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "I think we have a lot of talent, but we have to clean some things up from a maturity standpoint and a poise standpoint, which is typical for a young team."

Autumn Gillespie doubled home Ole Miss's first run of the game in the first inning, scoring Elantra Cox who singled to start the game.

The Cougars answered back in the fourth inning. Freshman second baseman Bailley Concatto, who was moved up to the two spot in the SIUE lineup, singled up the middle to open the inning.

"She has learned a lot over the last six games about how she needs to approach this game," said Montgomery of Concatto. "She earned what she has gotten. She has made some great defensive plays. She made another one today."

Concatto moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Tess Eby double to right center.

Eby said she adjusted her approach after Ole Miss continued to throw her inside. Associate Head Coach Jessica Jones provided a little insight.

"I listened, and it worked," said Eby.

It was SIUE's only run of the game despite loading the bases in the sixth inning. Kaitlin Lee won for the second straight day, but this time she worked three innings out of the bullpen.

Lee entered the game with the contest tied only to have an Ole Miss five-run fifth, all unearned runs, give her a comfortable lead. Ole Miss is now 10-2 this season.

Ashley Koziol took the loss for the Cougars with 2 1.3 innings of relief for starter Corrina Rivas. Emily Ingles hurled the final 1 2/3 innings for SIUE.

"We were right in the game today," said Montgomery. "They're (Ole Miss) a good team. They're playing at home, and they're No. 16 in the country. What is supposed to happen from their standpoint happened. I just felt like we had a chance to win in both games."

SIUE, 4-2 overall, next heads to Florida for the EMU Madeira Beach Spring Invitational. The schedule includes five games beginning with Central Arkansas and Seton Hall Friday, Villanova Saturday and Loyola and LaSalle Sunday.

