EDWARDSVILLE – Soon to be a member of the SIUE softball team, Abby Marlow, of New Athens, continues to earn honors.

Marlow, who is a part of the 2016 incoming recruiting class, was named the 2016 Small School Player of the Year for softball by the Belleville News-Democrat after turning in All-State honors at New Athens High School.

The three-sport standout capped off her prep career with a 21-4 record, a 1.17 earned run average and 220 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched in the circle. She also recorded a .464 batting average with a team-high seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

Article continues after sponsor message

She earned a national honor in March as the MaxPreps/NFCA High School Player of the Week (March 14-20). During that week, she threw two shutouts and was 6 of 8 at the plate.

Along with four standout seasons in softball, Marlow played four seasons of basketball and volleyball at New Athens.

"She runs extremely well," said Montgomery. "She is an athlete. I think she has a tremendous amount of potential from a pitching standpoint."

She is the daughter of James and Terisa Marlow.

More like this: