EDWARDSVILLE – Interim SIUE softball Head Coach Jessica Jones announced the signing of Lexi King (Goreville, Illinois) and Kennedy Lehn (Kewaskum, Wisconsin) to National Letters of Intent.

"This class is a great combination of talented athletes and high softball IQ," said Jones.

King started her prep career at Johnston City High School with Coach Scott Hutchinson before moving to Goreville High School, joining Coach Shanna Green and the Blackcats beginning with her sophomore year.

She helped Goreville to a 2017 state championship, striking out 17 in the final game. King also led Goreville to a state runner-up finish in 2018.

"Lexi has an extremely high softball IQ," said Jones. "We like to get the best talent out of our state, and Lexi is the complete package. She comes from a competitive and well-coached summer ball team. She is athletic, versatile and will provide a lot of grit at the plate, on the mound or in the field.

King was named to the Black Diamond All-Conference team three times, earning co-captain honors in 2018. Lexi also has earned All-South honors as well as first team All-State honors in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, her team played in the ICA Greg Easter Invitational Softball Tournament in Chicago where she was named to the All-Tournament team. Lexi also has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all four years of high school.

The left-hander plays for the Illinois Force during the summer under Scott Hutchinson and Brian Schullian.

She is the daughter of Simon and Christi King and plans to pursue a teaching degree.

Lehn, who is the first SIUE softball recruit out of Wisconsin, helped Kewaskum High School to a state championship in 2018 as well as a third-place finish in 2017.

"I am really excited and impressed with Kennedy's competitive nature and drive to be the best," said Jones. "She has a tremendous work ethic and is a pitcher we believe can come in and contribute immediately to our overall success."

A two-time All-State pitcher, Lehn led the state in strikeouts the last two season with 300 last season and 316 as a sophomore. She was third statewide in wins with 21 in 2018. The 2018 East Central Conference Player of the Year, Lehn has earned All-Conference postseason honors three times and first team All-District honors twice.

With more than 800 career strikeouts as a pitcher, she also is an accomplished hitter, including a .488 batting average last season.

King played the last two seasons of summer softball with BAT Academy and also has played for the Rock River Stix, Wisconsin Bandits and the Farmington Athletic Club.

She is the daughter of Matt and Keri Lehn and plans to pursue a degree to become an actuary.

"I believe both Kennedy and Lexi have the ability to come in and make their mark on the SIUE softball program and community," Jones said. "They are both athletically and academically driven, and it's exciting to finally welcome them to our family."

