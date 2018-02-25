TROY, Ala. – SIUE softball improved to 4-0 Saturday with a pair of 5-2 victories, dispatching UAB early in the day and host Troy in the second game of the day at the Troy Softball Complex.

"We made some mistakes but we do some really good things," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "That's what happens with young teams. You just have to battle through. You have to get them to make good decisions and let their talent do the work."

SIUE pitcher Emily Ingles went the distance in game two and tossed two innings in game one. She improved to 2-0.

"I felt confident in my warmup tosses in the bullpen," said Ingles. "I came out feeling very anxious, but in a good way. I told myself I needed to set the tone."

SIUE led Troy, 7-5, from start to finish beginning with a solo home run by Tess Eby in the second inning. Zoe Schafer added the first of three RBIs with an RBI single in the third inning. The redshirt sophomore added a two-double in the fifth inning.

"I struggled a little bit the first game," said Schafer. "We made a slight adjustment, but in general I was looking for a good strike to hit."

Alyssa Heren closed out SIUE's scoring in the sixth with an RBI on an infield out.

SIUE outhit Troy 9-7.

In Saturday's first game, the Cougars loaded bases in the sixth inning only to score four times and earned a 5-2 victory over UAB.

In a game set up after SIUE had its tournament cancelled at Oxford, Mississippi, the Cougars ran their record to 3-0. UAB dropped to 5-9.

SIUE got the scoring started in the fourth inning with a solo home run by Reagan Curtis. UAB tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Madison Millsaps.

In the sixth inning, Zoe Schafer and Eby each drew walks off reliever Claire Blount, who was pulled from the game in favor of starter Emily Kachel. Curtis made it bases loaded by being hit by a pitch. That set up Sydney Bina for an RBI single. Kalei Kaneshiro pinch hit and connected for a sacrifice fly, but two errors in the inning allowed Curtis and Bina to score the third and fourth run of the inning.

Corrina Rivas threw five innings for the victory against UAB, her first as a Cougar.

"She threw a lot of quality pitches, and I thought she got better as the game went on," said Montgomery.

"Corrina did a great job, and Emily threw a brilliant second game," added Schafer.

SIUE now heads to Oxford, Mississippi, for a 4 p.m. single game Sunday and a 3 p.m. single game Monday against No. 16 Ole Miss. Both games will be available on the SECNetwork+.

"We'll have to play flawless against Ole Miss," said Montgomery. "If we make mistakes, they're going to hit it. If we don't execute, we're not going to score. They're a top 20 team, and you have to do the little things well like play good defense, get timely hitting and pitch well. If you do that, you can give yourself a chance to win."