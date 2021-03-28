JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – SIUE softball dropped the final game of a three-game series with a 4-2 loss Saturday at Jacksonville State.

Despite outhitting Jacksonville State 7-5, SIUE dropped to 4-14 overall and 4-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. JSU is now 6-16 overall and 5-7 in the OVC.

SIUE has a short turnaround before its next action. The Cougars welcome Eastern Illinois for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Cougar Field.

"They (EIU) are doing really well right now," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "That's going to be a tough doubleheader, but we're at home and we're excited to come back and play in front of our fans and show them some good SIUE softball."

In Saturday's single contest, Grace Lueke gave SIUE the lead in the fourth inning as she doubled home Lexi King to make it 1-0. Lueke and King each had big weekends for the Cougars, hitting .500 and .545, respectively.

JSU took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Alexus Jimmerson.

SIUE tied it up 2-2 with the leadoff batter of the seventh inning when Amber Storer launched her third home run of the season.

"Amber came up clutch with a big home run. We just couldn't pull through in the end," said Jones.

Jacksonville State starter Nicole Rodriguez would hold off any further damage in the seventh and then collected the win when Alex Howard homered to left field with a runner on base. Sydney Baalman took the pitching loss for the Cougars and is now 1-4.

"We won the series against a tough opponent, and we were close to a sweep," Jones added.