EDWARDSVILLE – With a simple sacrifice fly to left field by Micah Arps that scored pinch runner Jenna Herron in the bottom of the seventh, SIUE softball captured its first three-game Ohio Valley Conference sweep of the season Sunday.

The Cougars swept the doubleheader at Cougar Field 7-2 and 3-2. SIUE improved to 12-14 in OVC play and 12-21 overall. Austin Peay, which entered the weekend third in the OVC race, dropped to 23-12 overall and 18-10 in the OVC.

"I am so incredibly proud of the kids and team," said SIUE Assistant Coach Valerie McCoy. "They came in and played hard all weekend and were able to sweep a really good team. It was a great weekend for SIUE softball."

The Cougars now have a busy week ahead on the road with a doubleheader Wednesday at Eastern Illinois and a three-game series at Morehead State over the weekend.

"Defense was the key for us today and the whole series," said McCoy. "The infield did a great job all day getting lead runners and making plays. Alana Cobb-Adams' fantastic center field catch in the first inning of the first game set the tone for us defensively."

A five-run second inning set the offensive tone for the Cougars. Bailley Concatto doubled home two runs and the Cougars added RBI hits by Arps, Cobb-Adams and Lexi King.

SIUE outhit Austin Peay in game one 12-2. Cobb-Adams and Grace Lueke each had three hits.

The pitching duo of Emily Ingles and King were stingy against Austin Peay's offense.

"The pitching today was outstanding," McCoy said. "Emily did a great job in game one coming in, establishing the zone and moved the ball well. Lexi provided change of tempo after Emily and kept them off pace the rest of the game."

King earned the victory, tossing four hitless innings. Harley Mullins, who lasted one inning for the Governors, took the loss.

Austin Peay took just its first lead of the series in game two. Lexi Osowski hit her fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that ended three straight innings of scoreless play.

"Sydney Baalman spotted the ball well and kept her composure after the home run, which allowed our offense a chance to get back in the game," said McCoy.

SIUE tied up the game in the sixth on RBI doubles, first by Zoe Schafer and next by Amber Storer.

After a seventh inning in which the Governors stranded two runners, SIUE took advantage in the bottom half of the inning.

Rachael Quaritsch doubled to right field to lead off the inning. Austin Peay freshman pitcher Jordan Benefiel then gave up an infield hit to Bailley Concatto, who choked up on the bat and delivered a perfectly-placed softball to the left side of the infield. Herron then entered as a pinch runner for Quaritsch and represented the potential winning run. That set up Arps who lifted the ball into left field, allowing Herron to safely scored on the tag up from third.