BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SIUE softball closed out a road trip Wednesday that included seven games in six days with a 10-4 loss at Western Kentucky.

The Cougars, which competed at the EMU Madeira Beach Spring Invitational in Florida as well as two games in Kentucky, fell to 8-5 while the Hilltoppers improved to 15-6.

"We worked hard at playing with more intensity and energy," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montomery. "We'll be all right. We have a talented young team."

After neither team could muster any offense over the first two innings, SIUE struck first in the third inning. After Alana Cobb-Adams reached on a fielder's choice, designated player Abby Marlow blasted her first career home run to center field.

"It was a hit and run, and she got all of it," said Montgomery. "That started us off extremely well."

Western Kentucky answered quickly with five runs in the third inning, highlighted by back-to-back two-RBI hits from Kendall Smith and Tommi Stowers.

SIUE showed some grit in the top of the fourth with a quick comeback. After a triple by Zoe Schafer, Tess Eby hit her third home run of the year, cutting the lead to 5-4.

The Hilltoppers would add a two-run home by Paige Carter in the fifth and a three-run rally led by a two-run single by Brittany Vaughn.

"They (WKU) are a very confident team and put a lot of pressure on you offensively," Montgomery said. "We didn't have an answer."

Shelby Nunn was credited with the victory in relief for the Hilltoppers, improving to 10-4. SIUE starter Corrina Rivas took the loss in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Western Kentucky outhit the Cougars 8-5.

The Cougars are now idle until the Tiger Classic Mar. 16-18. SIUE faces off against host Memphis, South Dakota and twice against Eastern Michigan.

