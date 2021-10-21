EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball released its 2022 slate of contests, announcing a schedule that includes three tournaments and 28 games in Ohio Valley Conference play.

"We are excited about playing a full schedule after COVID has impacted the past two seasons," said SIUE Interim Head Coach P.J. Finigan. "The schedule lines up to be very challenging in the early going and prepares us well for OVC play."

SIUE travels to February tournaments in Monroe, Louisiana, (Feb. 11-13) and Chattanooga, Tenn. (Feb. 18-20). The Cougars also face a three-game weekend series in February at Southern Mississippi.

"The early schedule will be challenging with all the road games, but the experience will be valuable with so many new players," said Finigan. "The time away from Edwardsville will provide ample opportunities to gel as a group."

The beginning of March features six games at the Florida Atlantic Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida. The Cougars are scheduled to play host Florida Atlantic, Illinois State, Delaware twice and Purdue twice.

The Cougars and the Salukis meet for a three-game series March 11-13.

"The real highlights to the pre-OVC season are the five-day trip to Florida over spring and the final weekend in Carbondale," noted Finigan. "It will be fun to go back to my alma mater and also for all of the southern Illinois kids to play close to home."

SIUE's home opener is March 16 against South Dakota followed by the opening of the OVC season with a doubleheader March 19 and a single game March 20 against Murray State.

SIUE has two road nonconference games at Illinois (March 22) and Saint Louis (April 13).

The OVC season includes three-game series with all teams except Eastern Illinois where both the Panthers and Cougars have home doubleheaders. SIUE welcomes EIU (March 30) to Cougar Field and returns to Charleston, Illinois, nearly a month later (April 27).

SIUE road OVC three-game series include Belmont (March 26-27), Tennessee Tech (April 9-10), Morehead State (April 15-16) and Austin Peay (May 7-8).

The home OVC three-games include Murray State (March 19-20), Tennessee State (April 2-3), UT Martin (April 23-24) and Southeast Missouri (April 30-May 1).

The OVC Tournament is scheduled for an eight-team event May 11-14. It is expected to be held in Oxford, Alabama.

