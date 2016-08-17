LEXINGTON, Ky. – SIUE men's soccer continued its preseason Tuesday night, playing to a second consecutive scoreless draw at Kentucky.

"It was a very good game," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "I thought we played a complete game and we got another shutout."

The tie comes just two days after the Cougars earned the same result against No. 9 Notre Dame at Korte Stadium.

Despite not scoring, Sanchez said the offense was improved and the Cougars hit the post four times during the game.

"After just 48 hours, I thought we got better," Sanchez said. "That's a testament to the guys. They have been attentive in training and they're improving."

Sanchez also praised newcomers Greg Solawa and Kashaun Smith for contributing to the SIUE effort.

"Greg Solawa was very good again tonight," he said. "And we got a chance to see Kash (Smith) for the first time. I was happy to see him contribute."

SIUE returns to Korte Stadium for a final preseason match Friday against Dayton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

