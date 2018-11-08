CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three SIUE men's soccer players earned All-Mid-American Conference recognition Thursday. Senior Johan DePicker and juniors Jorge Gonzalez and Lachlan McLean were named to the All-MAC First Team.

"It is a great recognition for the program and individually for each player," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said.

DePicker, a defender from Brussels, Belgium, started all 18 games for SIUE's backline and earned All-MAC honors for the second straight year. He was a second-team selection in 2017.

"Johan really stood out in a very good conference," Sanchez said. "He matured a lot from last year and for me, he has been one of the top defenders not only in the MAC, but in the country."

Gonzalez, a midfielder/forward from Valencia, Spain, also earned recognition for the second straight year. He was a second-team selection as a sophomore. Gonzalez was second on the team and is tied for fifth in the MAC in scoring with 17 points coming on a career-high eight goals and an assist. He is third in the MAC in goals.

"He continues to show he is one of the best players in the country," Sanchez said. "Around the goal he can change a game. He got better this year in the midfield."

McLean, a forward from Sydney, Australia, leads the MAC with 23 total points on nine goals and five assists. He is tied for the league lead with nine goals, which is the most in a season at SIUE since the 2012 season. He currently is 42nd in the NCAA in total goals and 45th in total points.

"Lachlan has always been dangerous," Sanchez said. "His recognition is well-deserved. Not only does he create a lot of chances, but his hold-old up play and his ability to bring others into the attack is a real positive."

West Virginia's Joey Piatczyc was chosen as the MAC Player of the Year. Northern Illinois' Nick Markanich was selected as the Freshman of the Year. The Mountaineers' Marlon LeBlanc earned Coach of the Year honors after leading West Virginia to the regular season title.

SIUE's season ended in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament with a 2-1 loss to Akron. The Cougars finished 9-5-4 overall.

