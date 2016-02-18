EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Corinne Goodall has achieved the Outstanding Undergraduate Major of the Year award through the University’s Health Education program. The award is co-sponsored by Eta Sigma Gamma (ESG), the national health education honorary society, and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. (NCHEC)

“Corinne is extremely deserving of this national recognition as she has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as president of SIUE’s ESG chapter,” said Jennifer Caumiant, instructor in the Department of Applied Health and ESG advisor. “Her service to the organization and the community is evidence of her dedication to public health.”

Goodall, of Belleville, will earn a bachelor’s in health education in May. Upon graduation, she aspires to work with the YMCA, move around the country and eventually attend graduate school.

“I am honored to have been chosen for the Outstanding Undergraduate Major of the Year award,” Goodall said. “Anyone in the health education field will know and recognize this achievement. It is co-sponsored by the NCHEC, the agency that I hope to become certified with in April.

“I chose to pursue a degree in health education because of the diversity it offers and it’s focus on helping people,” Goodall said. “It is so important to prevent disease in the community and this is such a rewarding position to be in.”

Goodall will accept the coveted award at the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) Conference being held Thursday, March 31, in Charlotte, N.C.

