EDWARDSVILLE - What began as therapeutic self-reflection and expression has transpired into a beautiful compilation of poetry that now fills Corinthia Jordan’s self-published book entitled “Bloom.”

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior is pursuing a bachelor’s in mass communications and works for the campus news outlet, The Alestle. But, her poetry was not part of a class project or work assignment. Her prose derived from a personal, sacred place.

“When I wrote my poems, they were more about self-reflection and my desire to learn more about myself,” the Chicago native explained. “But over time, I realized that they could help somebody one day.”

Bloom’s purpose, Jordan says, is to heal young women. She calls it “an ode to a blossoming flower.”

“Bloom tells the story of a young woman who suffered a traumatic event that resulted in loss and pain,” she said. “So, the book covers a range of topics, including regret, depression, anxiety, sexuality and spirituality.”

Blessings

Little girl, why do you continue to make these same old mistakes.

You will learn and you will see that time is not your only enemy.

You will learn and you will lead those who don’t know the blessing it is to feel so deep.

“I didn’t think of the creation of this book as extra work and or an extracurricular activity,” Jordan said. “It was just me working on myself.”

“I wanted to provide a guide for young girls to heal themselves and grow mentally and spiritually,” she continued. “The key to that is self-reflection and having the courage to go deep within yourself. It’s a difficult journey, and it can be painful at times, but it is worth it.”

Jordan wants her readers to feel accepted and worthy of love.

“When I think of Bloom, I think of the risk it took for me to be vulnerable,” she said. “If anyone is going through something, I want them to know they’re not alone.”

“Poetry doesn’t have to rhyme, it doesn’t have to sound pretty or perfect,” she added. “As long as you’re being yourself and writing your truth, that’s all you need.”

Jordan published her book in July 2018. It is available on Amazon, Kindle, online at Barnes and Noble and on the Barnes and Noble app, Nook.

