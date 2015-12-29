Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
SIUE sending 10 wrestlers to Midlands

December 29, 2015 7:10 AM
EDWARDSVILLESIUE wrestling has entered 10 wrestlers for the 53rd annual Ken Kraft Midland Championships, hosted by Northwestern. 

The event runs Tuesday and Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois.

"We're excited to have a full lineup competing here," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

SIUE's lineup includes Joe Antonelli (125), Dakota Leach (133), John Muldoon (141), John Fahy (149), Nate Higgins (157), Erik Travers (157), Clayton Bass (174), Derek Nagel (184), Jake Tindle (197) and Chris Johnson (285).

There will be 50 teams entered into the competition. The list of Division I schools includes American, Arizona State, Bloomsburg, Brown, Buffalo, Cal State Bakersfield, Eastern Michigan, George Mason, Grand Canyon, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Ken State, Lehigh, Lock haven, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Purdue, Rider, Rutgers, SIUE, South Dakota State and Wisconsin.

Spates set the bar high for his team.

"I think we expect to have a couple of placers," said Spates. "It is a very tough tournament. Some of the best college wrestlers and postgraduate wrestlers in the country are here."

The Cougars have been idle since dropping its opening Southern Conference dual match Dec. 20 at Chattanooga. Spates said he gave the team time off but is excited that the team returned from the break in good shape.

"I think we'll be ready to go," added Spates.

