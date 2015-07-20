



The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Science and EngineeringResearch Challenge (SERC) is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from MonsantoFund.

The regional competition has been hosted on the SIUE campus since 1984. It provides local 5-12th graders an opportunity to showcase their skills and demonstrate enthusiasm in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“We thank Monsanto Fund for this generous gift that will allow the Challenge to continue for its 32nd year,” said Kyle Moore, director of development for the SIUE Graduate School. “Their support of the Research Challenge greatly aids in our goal of empowering young students and sparking their curiosity and interest in STEM.”

The annual event is open to nearly 60,000 young students in the Southwest Illinois counties of Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair and Washington. Students compete in the areas of applied math and physics, biological sciences, chemistry, engineering, earth sciences and consumer sciences.

“Expertise in STEM is central to meeting many of the global challenges society faces today. The Monsanto Fund is honored to work with SIUE in our home community of St. Louis to cultivate student interest in science and engineering careers,” said Michelle Insco, Monsanto Fund Program Officer.

“SERC participation encourages students to follow through on STEM majors in college. Students are also more likely to be successful in classes having seen the scientific method in action,” said Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach. “Encouraging individuals into STEM classes is critical to the U.S. economy as the number of STEM jobs is growing and providing great opportunities for career advancement.”

By preparing the next generation ofleaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate Schoolraises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperativedoctoral programs (Ph.D.).

About the Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work.Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.

