EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists (ICHP) has presented its President’s Award to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Carrie Vogler, PharmD, clinical associate professor in the SIUE School of Pharmacy (SIUE SOP) Department of Pharmacy Practice. Vogler received the award at the ICHP’s annual meeting Saturday, Sept. 16 at Drury Lane Theatre and Conference Center in Oak Brook.

The President’s Award recognizes an ICHP member for contributions to the Council that are considered above and beyond the normal for a volunteer member. These contributions may be on behalf of the Council or pharmacy in general, and may be made at the local, state or national level. The ICHP President has the sole responsibility of selecting the award recipient.

“I am honored to receive this award and appreciate (ICHP President) Charlene Hope for recognizing my efforts to improve the profession of pharmacy,” Vogler said. “I want all pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to strive to work at the top of their clinical abilities to elevate the patient care that is provided. Volunteering for ICHP has allowed me to better understand what pharmacists and technicians need in our state, and by helping them through education and networking, patient care improves.”

Hope acknowledged Vogler for her initiative to launch a pharmacy cares campaign after recognizing that the public is not always aware of what health system pharmacists and technicians do to improve patient care. Vogler encouraged members to share their own stories and write a note to their patients to let them know that they are thought of.

Vogler plans to encourage student pharmacists to launch their own campaign to promote how student pharmacists impact care for patients. She has also shared her passion for patient care in ICHP presentations on such topics as the opioid crisis and transitions of care.

Vogler joined the SIUE SOP faculty in 2009 and is currently serving in her second term as director of marketing affairs for ICHP.

“It is heartening to see Dr. Vogler being recognized for the service that she has provided to ICHP and the profession,” said SIUE SOP Dean Gireesh Gupchup, PharmD. “She has always gone ‘above and beyond’ to help with professional activities for students and pharmacists alike.”

Vogler also holds a joint appointment with the SIU School of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She participates in multi-disciplinary, in-patient teaching rounds with the internal medicine teams.

Vogler earned a doctorate of pharmacy from Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy. Her areas of interest include transitions of care, medication reconciliation, pain management, liver disease, cardiology and endocrinology.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

