EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) and the City of Edwardsville will host Blood Pressure Blitz 2017, a citywide wellness event, during the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 27.

Sixteen teams of third and fourth-year pharmacy students, paired with a faculty pharmacist, will travel to local businesses to perform blood pressure screenings for employees at no cost.

Businesses wishing to participate should contact the SOP’s Jennifer Koehne at 618-650-5164 or jekoehn@siue.edu by Friday, Oct. 6.

“Hypertension is extremely prevalent, with nearly 90 percent of Americans suffering from the disease at some point in their life,” said Chris Lynch, PharmD, professor and director of clinical programs in the SOP. “Since it typically has no symptoms, many working-age adults may unknowingly have the disease.”

In previous years, SOP students have measured more than 420 blood pressures during the event. They have also provided valuable patient education and discovered several cases of undiagnosed blood hypertension.

“This is a reverse health fair event, with providers going to the participants to quickly and accurately measure employees’ blood pressures,” Lynch added. “We invite area businesses to join our efforts to root out undiagnosed or undertreated high blood pressure by allowing us to offer checks for their employees during Blood Pressure Blitz 2017.”

