EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SIUE SOP) students Kaylee Poole and James Reimer have been appointed to serve on the Pharmacy Student Advisory Groups with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

“Serving on these Student Advisory Groups provides our students the opportunities to voice their opinions and guide the ASHP student forum to better serve the next generation of pharmacists,” said Jingyang Fan, PharmD, clinical associate professor and co-advisor for the SIUE Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists (SSHP). “It also allows them to further develop their leadership at the national level. We are extremely proud of Kaylee and James for taking on these important roles.”

Poole, a third year from Rochester and SSHP president, was appointed to the Leadership Development Advisory Group. She hopes to expand her leadership skills, while working to develop ways to encourage fellow students to be leaders within ASHP.

“This appointment means giving back to an organization that I have grown to deeply respect,” Poole said. “The work that ASHP does for its student members and student societies is invaluable. I have benefitted greatly from being actively involved in local and state affiliates of ASHP and am looking forward to the experience that I am going to gain by participating in ASHP on a national level. I want to serve this wonderful organization in any way that I can.”

Reimer, a second year from Litchfield and SSHP president-elect, was appointed to the Policy and Legislative Advocacy Advisory Group. He believes advocating for his profession on a national level is vital as he works on his pharmacy career. He wants to take the advisory group knowledge and experience back to the SIUE SSHP to share with his fellow students.

“I hope to educate students about the policy issues regarding pharmacy and the healthcare system, as well as the current pharmacy legislation from both the state and national levels,” Reimer said. “In addition, I hope to explore new possibilities to promote pharmacy students’ engagement in policy and legislation, so that we develop effective advocates for the profession of pharmacy in the future.

“Through both my work and school experiences, I have been exposed to how critically important the legislative process is to the pharmacy profession to allow for continued growth and development of our profession within healthcare. Ultimately, I hope to connect and learn from other students across the country to see how their experiences differ from my own.”

The ASHP Pharmacy Student Forum has six advisory groups that provide advice and guidance to the Forum regarding the unique needs of student members, and how these needs might be addressed by the provision of resources and programs by ASHP.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

Photo (L-R): SIUE School of Pharmacy students Kaylee Poole and James Reimer.

