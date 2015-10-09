Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) alumni and community members are invited to leave a legacy by participating in the Best and Brightest Paver Drive and Endowed Scholarship Campaign. Through the sale of pavers that will build a path around the School’s Medicinal Garden, monies raised will provide outstanding pharmacy education and financial aid opportunities for students across the region.

“The SIUE School of Pharmacy is an integral part of the community,” said Gireesh Gupchup, dean of the SOP. “We graduate students who go out and make patients feel better. We help drive the health and economic development of our community.

“By giving to the Paver Drive, you’re paying it forward,” he added. “The money we raise will be used toward merit-based and hardship-based scholarships.”

Three different sized pavers can be purchased for $500, $250 and $100. Whether it be in remembrance, in celebration or an inspiring quote, contributors can include a personalized engraving on their paver.

“My husband and I are having our pavers engraved with two of our favorite quotes – ‘Work hard, play hard’ and ‘Use your talents to make the world a better place,” explained Dawn Dankenbring, a 2011 SOP alumna.

“The SIUE School of Pharmacy provided me with a lot of opportunities to help advance my career. This is a great way for me to give back to the School.”

SOP alumna Nicole Nesselhauf and her husband Kevin, president of the SIUE Alumni Board of Directors, look forward to future visits to the medicinal garden to show their daughter the paver bearing their names and graduation years.

“I value greatly my time spent in the SIUE School of Pharmacy,” Nicole said. “I think it’s great that this fundraiser will create an endowed scholarship fund for future SOP students.”

Gupchup emphasizes that this campaign will create a better future, not only for SOP students, but for the region.

“The Paver Drive reflects the School’s commitment to excellence and its leading position in pharmacy practice and research,” Gupchup said. “We are extremely thankful for the support of SOP alumni and the community.”

Visit siue.edu/pharmacy/give to contribute to the School of Pharmacy’s Best and Brightest Paver Drive and Endowed Scholarship Campaign.

