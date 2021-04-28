EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will oversee a series of 10 outdoor, in-person ceremonies at Korte Stadium for 2,325 eligible graduates at the University’s 2021 Spring Commencement exercises during the first two weekends in May. The School of Pharmacy will begin at noon Saturday, May 1.

To adhere to the state’s Restore Illinois Plan, as well as local health and safety protocols, SIUE split ceremonies into smaller groups of approximately 150 graduates with limited guests. If faced with inclement weather, a photo opportunity has been planned in the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The School of Pharmacy combines its traditional hooding ceremony with commencement. Conner McClain, of St. Louis, is earning a doctorate in pharmacy and will provide the student address.

The remaining exercises are scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, May 6-9. All ceremonies will be streamed live on siue.edu/tv.

At noon on Thursday, May 6, SIUE alumni, who were unable to celebrate with an in-person experience for their respective spring or fall 2020 ceremonies as a result of COVID-19 mitigations, have the opportunity to cross the stage.

At noon on Friday, May 7, School of Business students receive their undergraduate and graduate degrees. The School has two student speakers with Samuel Childerson, of Altamont, who is earning a bachelor’s in economics and finance, and Ronald Akpan, of Dunlap, who is earning a bachelor’s in accountancy.

Later that day, the School of Nursing combines its traditional pinning ceremony with commencement at 3 p.m. Bailey Johnston, of Benton, is earning a doctor of nursing practice (DNP)/family nurse practitioner (FNP), and serves as the student speaker.

Ceremonies resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with the first of three College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) exercises. Student speaker Kenzie Holzinger, of Highland, is earning a bachelor’s in fine art with a specialization in drawing and an interest in painting.

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior will have two exercises on Sunday, May 9, beginning at 9 a.m. and noon. The student speaker is Peter Romero, of Edwardsville, who is receiving a bachelor’s in elementary education.

Spring 2021 Commencement concludes at 3 p.m. with the School of Engineering. Leanne Montgomery, of Belleville, who is receiving a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, is the student speaker.

SIUE will also offer virtual spring 2021 ceremonies to be posted on the virtual commencement website Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. These pre-recorded virtual ceremonies will include brief remarks from Chancellor Pembrook, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, and SIU President Dan Mahony along with the student speakers.

