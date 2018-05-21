EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) dedicated its new Clinical Training Center in late April. The SOP hosted a dedication reception and demonstration after a meeting of the Pharmacy Advisory Board with board members, faculty and staff in attendance.

“It is important for our pharmacy students to have the skills for daily operations in the pharmacies,” said Jing Fan, PharmD, SOP assistant dean for academic affairs and clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice. “The SIUE School of Pharmacy wants to prepare students to be able to interact with patients and other healthcare providers, such as physicians and nurses.

“This Clinical Training Center is one of the places in the School where students develop their verbal communication skills, written documentation skills and use self-reflection for professional growth.”

Five encounter rooms are equipped with a computer, a phone and camera. Students can use the computer to access electronic health records, drug information and write notes for documentation of care. They can interact with patients or other healthcare providers over the phone, in person or via videoconferencing in these encounter rooms. Those interactions can be recorded, so students can self-evaluate their own performance as well as provide feedback through peer evaluation.

Additionally, faculty are able to review the recordings from skills-based exams. The rooms are also used for interprofessional activities with other health professional students. Instructors use the debriefing room to lead discussions after the students complete their encounters and come back together.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

