EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) Dean Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, will step down effective June 30, 2018 for family reasons. He will continue as an SOP faculty member to assist in the School’s continued success.

“While the School of Pharmacy is in an extremely strong position, I have carefully reflected on my challenging personal circumstances and the demands of the dean’s position, and have made a career decision to provide more flexibility for my family,” Gupchup said. “It has truly been an honor to serve as dean since 2010, and to help the School achieve the accolades and prominence that it has rightfully garnered.”

“We want to thank Dr. Gupchup for his years of dedicated service to the SIUE School of Pharmacy and his student-centered philosophy,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD. “Provost Denise Cobb and I have great confidence in the SIUE School of Pharmacy, its leadership and its future We will be working closely with the School’s faculty and staff to determine a succession plan that will capitalize upon the School’s tremendous momentum.”

“Dean Gupchup has been a driving force in the School’s rise to regional, national and international prestige,” Cobb said. “Along with excellent outcomes for students, the School’s commitment to experiential learning, global initiatives and innovative research flourished during his tenure.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to express my gratitude to the SIUE School of Pharmacy community and the SIUE administration for the support that the school has received during my tenure,” Gupchup added. “Our students, alumni, faculty and staff are second to none. I am confident that the SIUE School of Pharmacy will continue to thrive.”

The School’s excellence was once again underlined as graduates of the School’s class of 2017 exceeded both state and national averages, boasting a first-attempt board pass rate of 92.86 percent on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam (NAPLEX). The graduates’ combined score was the highest board pass rate of any program in Illinois or Missouri, and exceeded the 2017 state and national averages of 84.52 percent and 87.95 percent, respectively. The NAPLEX results place SIUE in the top 30 percent of all pharmacy programs in the country.

In February 2017, the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) selected Gupchup for its Outstanding Dean Award. The award recognizes school or college of pharmacy deans who have made significant contributions to APhA-ASP chapters and who have promoted, with distinction, the welfare of student pharmacists through various community service, leadership and professional activities

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

More like this: