EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) hosted its 9th Annual Scholarship and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 21 in SIUE’s Morris University Center. The event celebrated exceptional student achievement and recognized the impactful support of the School’s sponsors.

Scholarships and awards totaling more than $35,000 were presented to 37 deserving students.

“We want to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to our donors who make this such a meaningful experience for our students, and for the future of the SIUE School of Nursing,” said Roberta Harrison, assistant dean in the SON.

Laura Bernaix, interim dean of the SON, emphasized the significant impact donors make on the continuation of the School’s legacy. She highlighted the remarkable success of the School and its alumni.

“Students, you certainly have big shoes to fill going forward, but I know that you will do an excellent job,” Bernaix said. “By virtue of your presence here today, you have already been recognized for the wonderful job you’ve done thus far. I fully expect that will continue in your bright futures.”

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

