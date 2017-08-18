EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON) and Anderson Hospital in Maryville have agreed to a corporate sponsorship that will allow the hospital’s nurses to obtain a baccalaureate degree in nursing in as little as one year from the comfort of their own homes and on a schedule that fits their lives.

“We are appreciative that Anderson Hospital has chosen SIUE as its partner, so their nurses can achieve their educational goals,” said Roberta Harrison, PhD, assistant dean for undergraduate programs at the SIUE SON. “This is a wonderful opportunity to reach more working nurses throughout the Metro East with our affordable, progressive and innovative online program.”

“We are excited about entering this partnership with the SIUE School of Nursing,” said Lisa Klaustermeier, chief nursing officer for Anderson Hospital. “This arrangement will provide a great opportunity for our nurses to more conveniently further their knowledge and education while earning a baccalaureate degree in nursing.”

SIUE’s accelerated RN to BS program is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working register nurses.

Laura Bernaix, PhD, dean of the SIUE SON, said the program is designed for working nurses. “Our program offers the working RN a contemporary, easily accessible and affordable format for obtaining their baccalaureate degree in nursing,” said Bernaix. “Unique to its design is the technical and instructional support that is available to meet the individual needs of each student.

“Anderson is providing $4,800 per employee annually for tuition, which demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the education of their nursing staff.”

For a free transcript review or to send an unofficial transcript for review, send an email to andersonnurse@siue.edu. For additional information, contact Theresa Verstreater, Human Resources Supervisor at Anderson Hospital, at 618-391-6432 or verstreatt@andersonhospital.org.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

