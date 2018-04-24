EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) celebrated generous donor support and outstanding student achievement at its 11th Annual Scholarship Luncheon held Thursday, April 19 in the Morris University Center.

More than $31,000 in annual and endowed scholarships was presented to 32 student recipients. During the luncheon, SON Dean Laura Bernaix, PhD, RN, expressed her gratitude for donor contributions and highlighted the School’s dynamic growth and advancement.

“We pride ourselves on the clinical experiences and education we provide our students in the SIUE School of Nursing,” Bernaix said. “We are movers and shakers who aim to continuously advance the academic and clinical opportunities we offer. We’ve achieved this by expanding our reach globally with experiences in Guatemala, Haiti and Costa Rica; planning and developing student exchange programs in Australia and Germany; and increasing corporate partnerships with area clinical agencies.”

Guest speaker Mackenzie Schutt, BS ‘17, received last year’s Nursing Alumni Heritage Scholarship. She now works at Mercy Hospital in the MedSurg Intensive Care Unit.

“I know firsthand the impact of the financial support you are receiving today as scholarship recipients,” Schutt said. “I am honored to stand in front of you all today, as a nurse, and say that I made it. But, I did not make it without the generous contributions of our donors.”

To the donors in attendance, Schutt said, “On behalf of myself, the School of Nursing and its students who will be the face of nursing in the future, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, encouragement and financial support to the profession that we all love so dearly.”

Inaugural scholarships at this year’s event included the Gloria Perry Graduate Nursing Excellence Award, presented to Samantha Dinkirk, of Morrisonville, and the Airman David Lee Jenkins Scholarship, presented to Kendra Tracy, of Alton.

SON Senior Director of Development Patti McDonald acknowledged the impact of donors’ generous and selfless contributions that exemplify their belief in SON students. She encouraged students to stay in contact with their supporters for reciprocal lifelong benefits.

“We are incredibly proud of you and we want you to know you are truly making a difference,” McDonald told the student recipients. “You are making a difference in each other’s lives, the nursing profession and the world. Your achievements are certainly worth celebrating.”

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

