EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) has been awarded a $1,050,000 grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The project focuses on recruitment of students and faculty with emphasis on diversifying the nursing workforce and retention of pre-nursing and nursing students. In addition, revision of the SON curriculum will ensure to prepare nursing students to practice in underserved areas.

“Our team is enthusiastic about the opportunities this grant allows for our students and our profession,” said Angela Andrews, PhD, RN-BC, CNE, assistant professor and program director (PD). “We are excited about the collaboration that will be enhanced between departments at SIUE as well as with external school and clinical partners. This collaboration will strengthen student recruitment, retention, and improvements to the curriculum in areas of social determinants of health to better serve our community."

The three-year project is entitled, “Increasing Nursing Workforce Diversity and Readiness to Practice utilizing an Innovative 4R (Recruit, Retain, Readiness & Revisions) Approach.”

Project team includes Jerrica Ampadu, PhD, RN, CCP, associate professor; Amy Reed, PhD, RN, assistant professor; Kelley McGuire, PhD, RN assistant professor; Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor; and Ann Popkess, PhD, RN, associate professor.

“I am proud of the grant team and their ambitious goals to infuse the social determinants of health into curriculum and clinical experiences,” said Judy Liesveld, PhD, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, dean of the SON. “Their work will have long reaching benefit for our students, faculty and communities.”

The SON will collaborate with the SIUE Department of Social Work as part of the revisions of the curriculum to provide nursing students with interprofessional simulations related to social determinants of health.

This project is supported by HRSA of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,050,000 with 0 percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov .

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

