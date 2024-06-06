EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University School of Nursing (SON) has announced a new partnership with Touchette Regional Hospital of Centreville. The joint venture provides eligible employees the opportunity to earn the Bachelor of Science in Nursing with online courses and services that allow nurses to juggle busy schedules and be successful in the virtual classroom.

“We’re thrilled about our new partnership with SIUE. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for our employees at Touchette Regional Hospital to advance their education and further enrich their professional skills,” said Kiyoko Guthrie, CNO at Touchette Regional Hospital. “We believe in investing in our people, and this partnership truly embodies that belief. Together with SIUE, we can continue our growth and better serve our community.”

"We are excited about our partnership with Touchette Regional Hospital. SIUE School of Nursing has an outstanding RN-BS program, and we appreciate Touchette's leadership in recognizing the importance and impact of a nursing BS degree on patient outcomes,” said Judy Liesveld, PhD, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, Dean of the SON. “We are thankful for Touchette's investment in their nurses and look forward to providing them with an excellent educational experience."

Touchette Regional Hospital first opened its doors in 1958 to serve Metro East communities, including Alorton, Cahokia, Centreville, East St. Louis, Washington Park, and the surrounding region.

Touchette is a general acute care hospital offering a full line of services for every stage of life, including our 24-hour Emergency Department, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient).

The SIUE School of Nursing (SON)is on a mission to educate, empower, and support diverse learners to achieve excellence in nursing. SON was founded in 1964 to educate and develop nurses as care providers, scholars, and leaders able to meet the health challenges of a diverse and complex world. Graduates are ready for a fast-paced, rapidly evolving career that exemplifies their commitment to outstanding patient care.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

