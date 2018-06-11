EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Ahmed Abdelaty, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Construction, has partnered with The Korte Company to gain field experience and construction insights that will advance his teaching and scholarship.

Now through July 13, Abdelaty is participating in the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Education and Research Foundation’s Robert L. Bowen Industry Residency Initiative. The program provides “construction faculty nationwide with the resources necessary to support tomorrow’s constructors in the classroom.”

“This partnership is extremely beneficial to all involved,” Abdelaty said. “I appreciate the support of the AGC Education and Research Foundation and The Korte Company.”

“It’s important to keep myself up-to-date with current industry practices,” he continued. “During the residency, I’ll gain more experience in preconstruction services and work on multiple design-build projects. I’ll transfer my experience to SIUE students by developing instruction materials, in-class exercises and possible semester-long projects.”

Abdelaty will gain knowledge and experience in estimating, bidding, planning and scheduling, and plans to assist The Korte Company with analyzing its historical cost data.

“Our ongoing relationship with the SIUE School of Engineering, as well as our history with the construction management program as a founder, help provide the link between education and real-world experience that we believe benefits not only the program, but also the construction industry,” said The Korte Company President and CEO Todd Korte.

Abdelaty is among eight educators participating in the residency program from such institutions as Vanderbilt University, University of Florida, Illinois State University and State University of New York.

All educators are supported equally by the AGC Education and Research Foundation, their host AGC member company and their institution.

For more information on AGC research initiatives, visit AGC.org.

