



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Hasan Sevim, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Engineering (SOE) since 2006, is retiring at the close of the semester. During his notable tenure, the School has experienced exponential growth and development.

“I came to SIUE, because I found an interesting challenge here,” Sevim recalled. “I was asked to help with the transition to a teacher-scholar model on this campus. I realized that I could significantly contribute if I found the right people and formed the teams to create a harmonious working environment.”

Since his arrival, the SOE has experienced a nearly 70 percent growth in enrollment. An array of innovative academic programming has also been developed and implemented.

“We added a number of programs, including a cooperative doctoral program with the Carbondale campus, a master’s in industrial engineering and 2+2 programs with Istanbul Technical University in industrial engineering,” Sevim said. “The SOE has also pioneered 2+2 programs with community colleges, of which we now have five.

“Additionally, we added an undergraduate program in mechatronics and robotics engineering. We are the only University offering this program in the Midwest. Currently, we are working on a biomedical engineering master’s program.”

Along with an increase in enrollment and substantial program development, the SOE completed a $14.2 million expansion and renovation project. Fundraising and planning is underway for an additional 14,000 square feet of space to house a Student Project Design Center.

“We have 25 student chapters and student design teams,” Sevim said. “All of them travel and participate in collegiate contests and represent the SOE and SIUE proudly. We strongly support our student chapters, because they are our best recruiters.

“I’ve given my word that I will come back and work with the fundraising teams to make this dream a reality for the School.”

With its high caliber faculty and staff, and the great momentum that’s been established, Sevim is confident the best is yet to come.

“I wish the best to the next generation to take this University to the next level,” Sevim concluded.

