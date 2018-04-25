EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) spotlighted student achievement and recognized generous donor support during its annual Honors Celebration on Saturday, April 21 in the Morris University Center.

Nearly $23,000 in scholarships and awards were presented, more than doubling last year’s total. More than 60 students studying in the Departments of Teaching and Learning, Applied Health, Educational Leadership, and Psychology were honored.

“Award-winning students not only inspire their peers to work hard, but also inspire the faculty and staff who support students to continually improve their efforts,” said SEHHB Interim Dean Paul Rose, PhD. “We are incredibly grateful to the donors and SIUE employees who make it possible for us to give so many awards to our students.”

Schoolwide scholarships were presented to public health major Mica Coleman, of Glen Carbon; elementary education major Michelle Burrus, of Assumption; elementary education major Holly Mays, of Dix; early childhood education major Faith Gilchrist, of Mount Vernon; elementary education major Amanda Middleton, of Chicago; special education major Deron Duncan, of Waterloo; speech-language pathology major Kaleigh Keck, of Belleville; and psychology major Sophie Strasser, of West Bend, Wis.

Graduating members of the Dean’s Dozen were also acknowledged at the event. The students have served as goodwill ambassadors, assisted in student recruitment and retention efforts, and proudly represented the SEHHB at various campus functions.

Special education major Lauryn Ritterbusch, of Rochester, earned the inaugural Dr. B. Lucy Engbretson Scholarship in honor of her dedication to the field of special education. The scholarship was established by Dr. Robert O. Engbretson and the Engbretson’s children. It is awarded to undergraduate or graduate students in the Department of Teaching and Learning, with preference given to special education students working with children with learning disabilities or other special needs.

Robert O. Engbretson also sponsors two scholarships in the Department of Psychology. Recipients included graduate student Kristen Sleeper, of Trenton, and undergraduate Kelsey Walker, of New Canton. Sleeper also earned the Dr. Richard P. Walsh Award and the Outstanding Graduate Co-Teacher Award. Walker was also presented the Stephen R. Dankenbring Award.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

