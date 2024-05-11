



EDWARDSVILLE - The cost of a good education was lessened for many deserving students, thanks to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB). The School awarded a record-setting $30,000 in scholarships this academic year, according to SEHHB Director of Development Nick Niemerg.

“The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior is committed to providing a quality and excellent education for its students,” said Niemerg. “The School is proud to continue its scholarship program, which annually awards deserving students.”

The merit and need-based scholarships are awarded throughout the various SEHHB departments, according to their respective criteria.

To illustrate the caliber of students receiving awards, SEHHB spotlighted the following four scholarship recipients.

Khyla Arnold - Academic Achievement Award in memory of Lindsey Arnold-Zimmer and Riley William Zimmer ($1,000). This scholarship is awarded to a student with a declared major in SEHHB. The award was created to honor the memory of Lindsey Arnold-Zimmer ’06 and Riley Zimmer. The Excellence in Special Education Award was created in memory of Adam Zimmer, ’08. Adam and Lindsey and the couple’s child, Riley, passed away tragically in a car accident in February 2009.

“Receiving this scholarship impacted the burdens of finance and gave me the ability to focus more on school,” said Arnold. “This is not just a financial award but an investment in my future. As I know the importance of receiving, I also understand the importance of giving back. As I complete my journey to becoming a speech language pathologist, I hope to one day contribute to the field in this very same manner. I am honored to be a recipient of this award. Thank you for investing in not only mine, but my family’s future.”

Simon Childerson - Stephen R. Dankenbring Award ($700). This honor is awarded to an outstanding graduating senior in the field of Psychology and is selected by a committee of psychology faculty.

“I have been at SIUE since 2021 and am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Childerson. “My career at SIUE would not have been as impactful without the help of the wonderful faculty and incredible cohort of fellow students I had the pleasure to work with. Outside of having attended school full-time, I am also a full-time firefighter/paramedic. I have been in fire service since I graduated high school in 2013. As a nontraditional student, I have had a unique experience at SIUE. It has been incredibly impactful. After graduation this spring, I plan on taking off for the fall to marry the love of my life, Payton. In Spring 2025, I intend to enter the MBA program at SIUE.”

Abigail Steffens - Rana Moody Memorial Scholarship ($1,000). This scholarship is awarded to a student in the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology program. It was created in memory of two-time SEHHB alumnae, Rana Moody. Additionally, this year marks the inaugural award of this scholarship.

“I am extremely thrilled and grateful to have been awarded the Rana Moody Memorial Scholarship,” said Steffens. “My time in the SIUE Speech and Language Pathology graduate program has exceeded my expectations. I have adored working with my clients in the SIUE Speech Language and Hearing Clinic and have grown immensely as a student clinician. I have taken great interest in the assessment and intervention of speech sound disorders, language disorders, and literacy disorders in school-aged children. I hope to find a position as a speech and language pathologist in an elementary school. It will enable me to provide services to children with a variety of communication disorders. It will also allow me to better equip these students with the skills needed to thrive in education.”

Margaret Waller, John L. and Betty L. McDaniels Scholarship ($2,000). This scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior in the Secondary Education program.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this generous scholarship,” said Waller. “I am a junior pursuing a degree in English education. After graduation, I intend to work in education as a middle or high school English teacher. I eventually plan on getting my master’s in English. I began at SIUE three years ago and have been working and paying my way through school. This award has greatly lightened the weight of paying for my education. I am so blessed to have been chosen. Thank you so much!”

“The cost of getting a college education has continued to rise over the years,” said Niemerg. “However, with the ongoing financial support and commitment of our incredible alumni and donors, SEHHB is able to help close the financial gap so our students can continue to thrive and affect change worldwide.”

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The SEHHB supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

