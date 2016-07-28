EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine class of 2016 alumnus Kasey Kirchner, DMD, of Mulkeytown, has earned the Academy of Osseointegration’s (AO) Outstanding Dental Student in Implant Dentistry Award for 2016.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive this award, and am eager to use this opportunity to expand my education and experience in implant dentistry,” Kirchner said. “Implant dentistry is an exciting field and a valuable treatment option for my future patients.”

Kirchner is a resident in the SIU School of Dental Medicine’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program. The program is designed to refine and enhance residents’ clinical skills and scientific knowledge, while bridging the gap between dental school and general dental practice. Upon completion of the program, Kirchner plans to practice dentistry in rural Southern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The SIU School of Dental Medicine’s AEGD Program will equip me with the knowledge and skills to effectively treat patients in an office setting,” Kirchner said. “I hope to handle more complex cases and provide a wide range of services in order to treat patients who would not be capable of traveling long distances to see specialists.”

Award winners receive a free year of AO membership and $500, among other honors. Kirchner will also receive free registration for the AO annual meeting set for March 15-18, 2017, in Orlando.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

More like this:

Related Video: