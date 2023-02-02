EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE researcher Shivendu Pratap Singh, PhD, assistant professor in the School of Business’ Department of Computer Management & Information Systems (CMIS), has a published article in the December 2022 edition of Service Business by Pan-Pacific Business Association.

The article is entitled “Overcoming bias against funding of female-led entrepreneurial initiatives: the democratizing influence of online crowdlending platforms.”

Singh started off working in New Zealand where his interest in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was sparked, along with the concept of crowdlending which is when individuals lend small amounts of money to companies in exchange for a financial return that is specified in a loan agreement.

Singh reports that the article is meant to convey the message that “female entrepreneurs should not be discouraged by any bias they experience in traditional financing environment” and that “our support for crowdlending platforms helps entrepreneurs, especially those that are disadvantaged, in acquiring funding for their businesses."

A post on IDEAS, the largest bibliographic database dedicated to economics, featured the work of Singh and his co-authors Trina A. Sego and Shikhar Sarin from Boise State University.

The School of Business is among an elite 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). This accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 25% of AACSB accredited schools also hold the accounting accreditation. For the 16th consecutive year, the School of Business is named an outstanding business school by The Princeton Review: “The Best Business Schools: 2022 Edition.” The Princeton Review recommends the School as one of the best institutions in the U.S. from which students can earn an MBA. Nearly 29,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

